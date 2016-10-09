Public invited to tour historic Kensett

— The railroad played an important role in the history of Kensett.

Kensett was founded after the Cairo and Fulton Railroad built a line through White County in 1872, and the city was named for a member of the railroad’s board of directors. And in 1908, the Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad built a line through Kensett, leading to the town’s heyday as a rail shipping point to Searcy and West Point, which had a steamboat landing on the Little Red River. A third railroad track, the Doniphan Kensett Searcy line (DKS), was built in 1906 to connect to the M&NA line by the Doniphan Lumber Co., which operated a mill near Kensett.

Residents and visitors are invited to learn more about the history of Kensett on Saturday when the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will conduct a Walks Through History tour in the city. Mark Christ, AHPP community outreach director, will lead the tour, which will begin at 11 a.m. at the Kensett post office, 112 E. Searcy St. The tour, which is co-sponsored by the White County Historical Society, is free and open to the public.

“We will start at the post office and tour the former United Methodist Church (now the Kensett House of Prayer) and the Bank of Kensett before walking through several blocks of the residential area,” Christ said. “The church was built in 1920, and its basement was dug using mule teams.”

David Maier of Crossfield, Tennessee, owner of Utility Media Inc. and principal broker for the Asset Management Group, and his wife, Marty Maier, now own the old bank building. The building, which was built in 1903 or 1904, still has the original tile floor, barred cashier windows and the vault. Marty Maier lived in Searcy for several years.

The Maiers will have the bank building open for the tour.

William P. “Bill” Mills, a retired attorney, circuit judge and alderman, said the Kensett residential area includes three houses that are on the National Register of Historic places — the Robertson House, a circa 1910 vernacular frame house at Second and Dandridge streets; the Fred Hall House, a circa 1930 Craftsman-style house at Second and Searcy streets; and the Roger Q. Mills House, a 1921 Craftsman-style house and the first house in Kensett to have running water, at 200 W. Searcy St. The Mills House is now owned by Roger Mills’ son, Bill Mills, who is a nephew of the late Wilbur D. Mills, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 38 years, including 17 years as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

The tour will also include a stop at the home of Wilbur Mills, which is next to the home of Bill Mills, whose father, Roger, was a brother to Wilbur.

“We will also talk about other Kensett sites and people,” Christ said.

In preparing for the walking tour of Kensett, Christ worked with Bill Mills and Scott Akridge, a local historian and a member of the White County Historical Society.

Akridge said that in addition to Wilbur D. Mills, other notable residents of Kensett include Bill Dickey, National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees during the Babe Ruth era, and Lonnie Glosson, known nationally as “the Talking Harmonica Man” and “the Best Harmonica Player in the World.”

Akridge contributed the information on Kensett found online in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture and is the author of book about a Civil War skirmish in the area, A Severe and Bloody Fight: The Battle of Whitney’s Lane & Military Occupation of White County, Arkansas, May & June, 1862.

Bill Mills said his family has a long history in Kensett. His family once owned several businesses in town, including the A.P. Mills General Store and the Bank of Kensett.

“When the railroad pulled out in the 1960s, people started leaving,” Mills said, reflecting on the demise of his hometown. “There were no jobs. That’s when the farms started getting bigger and bigger.”

Mills said the town once had seven grocery stores and three hotels, including the Akridge Hotel that was once owned by Scott Akridge’s family. Kensett had its own schools, too; Mills graduated from Kensett High School in 1965, and Akridge graduated in 1983. Akridge said that in 1991, the citizens of Kensett,

Judsonia and Griffithville voluntarily consolidated their school districts to form the Riverview School District, which has its high school in the Searcy city limits, and elementary schools in Kensett and Judsonia.

In the Walks Through History program, AHPP historians provide free guided walking tours of historic structures and districts across Arkansas each month. Most tours begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays. The American Institute of Architects offers two HSW (Health, Safety and Welfare) continuing education learning unit credits for members who attend a Walks Through History tour.

For more information, call the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program at (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit www.arkansaspreservation.com.