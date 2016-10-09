RB Maleek Williams 120 percent sure of commitment after visit

— Running back Maleek Williams has been a solid commitment since visiting Fayetteville and pledging in June. He said he’s even more committed after his official visit this weekend.

"I re-committed," Williams said with a big smile. "I re-committed on Saturday and I re-committed on Sunday. I was always sure, but this made me like a 120-percent sure.”

Williams, 5-11, 215, 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Illinois, South Florida, North Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee and others.

The June trip came during an Arkansas camp. The weekend visit gave him an opportunity to see more of Fayetteville.

"It was fun," Williams said. "I got to be around the town. I got to see the atmosphere. For the camp, I was just really on campus. I didn't get to see the town and how it relates to the campus.”

Williams rushed 59 times for 664 yards and had 12 touchdowns as a junior while splitting time with Elijah Mack, now a freshman at South Florida. He felt comfortable about his future teammates.

"I saw it was a good fit for me," Williams said. "I saw that while watching them and stuff like that."

With him being the go-to-guy as a senior, Williams has rushed 76 times for 745 yards and 9 touchdowns in five games this season.

"It feels good, but I've still got a ways to go," Williams said. "I'm still trying to get better.”

ESPN rates Williams a four-star prospect and the No. 33 running back in the nation. He enjoyed the atmosphere of the Arkansas and Alabama game, but still has a ways to go before learning the Hog Call.

"It was nice and during the pre-game they were doing the Pig Sooie thing," Williams said. "That was cool. I still have some work to do.”

He spoke well of running backs coach Reggie Mitchell.

"He's a really cool dude and has a good frame of work," Williams said. "I really like him."