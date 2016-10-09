Home /
Razorback soccer loses matchup for first place
No. 4 South Carolina scored twice in the early stages of the second half to snap a tie and pull away for a 3-1 home win over No. 11 Arkansas in a matchup of teams tied for first in the SEC.
Arkansas (13-2, 6-1) entered the match off to its best start ever, with the highest ranking in school history. The Razorbacks trailed 1-0 early, but Claire Kelley's goal off an assist by Reece Christopherson knotted the match at 1-1 heading to intermission.
Sophie Groff and Lindsey Lane each scored goals within the first 15 minutes of the second half as South Carolina (13-0-1, 7-0) took control to claim sole possession of first place in the conference. Arkansas still has four regular-season SEC games left, beginning with a trip to No. 18 Auburn on Friday.
