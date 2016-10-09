U.N. envoy: Airstrike killed 140 at Yemen funeral

SANAA, Yemen -- An airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition on Saturday targeted a funeral hall packed with thousands of mourners in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and local health officials indicate that more than 140 people were killed and more than 525 wounded, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said.

Nasser al-Argaly, the Health Ministry's undersecretary, said at a news conference earlier that at least 82 people were killed and 534 wounded, but cautioned that the casualty figures were not final.

Yemeni security and medical officials said the dead and wounded include military and security officials from the ranks of the Shiite Houthi rebels fighting the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, as well as those officials' allies, loyalists of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Among those killed was Maj. Gen. Abdul-Qader Hilal, head of the capital's council, according to the officials. Saturday's funeral was held for Sheikh Ali al-Rawishan, father of Galal al-Rawishan, the interior minister in the rebel-led government. Galal Al-Rishwan was seriously wounded in the attack.

The airstrike has prompted the U.S. to initiate an immediate review of its already-reduced support for the Saudi-led coalition, White House national security council spokesman Ned Price said. He warned that U.S. security cooperation with Saudi Arabia "is not a blank check."

After the strike, hundreds of body parts were found strewn in and outside the hall. Rescuers collected them in sacks. The strike left the building little more than a shell, with most of its walls and roof gone. Cars parked outside were mangled by the blast.

"The place has been turned into a lake of blood," said one rescuer, Murad Tawfiq.

Ambulances rushed to the site to ferry the wounded to hospitals. In radio broadcasts, the Health Ministry summoned off-duty doctors and called on residents to donate blood. Rescuers, meanwhile, sifted through the rubble in search of more casualties, but a fire that broke out hindered their work.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis' spokesman in Sanaa, denounced the airstrike as the latest act of "genocide" by the Saudi-led coalition.

"The silence of the United Nations and the international community is the munition of the murderers," he said. "Those murderers will not escape divine justice."

The Saudi-led coalition backs Hadi's government which, together with its own allies, is fighting the Houthis and Saleh loyalists in a civil war that broke out in 2014.

Roughly 3,799 civilians have been killed since the Saudi-led air campaign began in March 2015, according to a recent report by the U.N.'s human-rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein. The U.N. and rights groups estimate the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 9,000 people and displaced nearly 3 million more in the Arab world's poorest country.

A Section on 10/09/2016