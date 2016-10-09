Reliever in swing of things

Bryant's Travis Wood will most likely be remembered as the star of the game Saturday for his part in helping the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field.

Wood not only got the victory when he replaced an injured Kyle Hendricks and retired all four batters he faced, but he extended the Cubs' lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when became the first relief pitcher in 92 years to hit a home run in postseason.

Call it the Travis Wood Game, if you will, but it's more like Travis Wood Game V:

Consider these performances this season:

• May 18, against the Milwaukee Brewers -- Wood entered the game with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 11th of a 1-1 game and got the next three batters out. Then, in the top of the 12th, he knocked in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk and the Cubs won 2-1.

• May 30, against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- Wood replaced an injured Jason Hammel and retired all 12 Dodgers he faced as the Cubs beat the Dodgers 2-0.

• June 28, against the Cincinnati Reds -- Wood was called on to play left field, pitch, return to left field and pitch again in the 14th inning. The Cubs won 7-2 in the 15th inning.

• July 31, against the Seattle Mariners -- Wood entered the game in extra innings when the Cubs ran out of players, crashed into the left-field wall to make a game-saving catch, and yes, the Cubs won 7-6.

Memorable performances all, but Saturday night will most likely be the most memorable.

"I haven't been that fired up in a long time," Woods said Saturday night of his trot around the bases. "It's really luck, but I'll take it. It was kind of like I was floating out there."

When told he was the first reliever in 92 years to hit a home run in the postseason, Wood acknowledged that it was good to be a part of baseball history.

"As long as you can say you got one," he said.

