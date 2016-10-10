2 missiles fired toward U.S. ship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The U.S. Navy said early today that two missiles were fired in the direction of an American destroyer in the Persian Gulf from territory held by Shiite rebels in Yemen.

The Navy says the missile launch Sunday night landed in the water before getting near the USS Mason.

Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a Navy spokesman, said it's unclear if the Mason was specifically targeted, though the missiles were fired in its direction.

The missile launches come after a United Arab Emirates ship was targeted several days ago by missiles apparently fired by Shiite rebels in Yemen known as Houthis and their allies.

The missile fire also comes after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen apparently targeted a Saudi air base near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, the deepest strike yet into the kingdom by Shiite rebels and their allies.

Saudi state television aired a brief clip of what appeared to be a projectile landing in Taif and the flash of an explosion, following by images of emergency vehicles. Taif is home to Saudi Arabia's King Fahad Air Base, which hosts U.S. military personnel training the kingdom's armed forces.

The Saudi military said the missile fired late Saturday night caused no damage. The U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees troops in the Middle East, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al-Masirah, a satellite news channel run by Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis, identified the missile as a local variant of a Soviet-era Scud missile. It said the Volcano-1 missile targeted the air base.

The Houthis have fired a series of ballistic missiles in Saudi Arabia since a kingdom-led coalition of Arab countries has launched an offensive against them in Yemen in March 2015. Most of those ballistic missiles have hit areas far closer to Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, like an attack Friday night targeting the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.

In the Taif attack, however, the missile struck a target more than 325 miles from the border. Taif also is just outside of Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba toward which all of the world's Muslims pray.

The Saudi military also said it earlier intercepted another ballistic missile fired Sunday on the Yemeni city of Marib.

Houthis gave no reason for their targeting of Taif, but it comes after a Saudi-led airstrike Saturday targeting a funeral in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killed more than 140 people and wounded 525. On Sunday, thousands marched through the streets of Sanaa to protest the strike, one of the deadliest single attacks in the impoverished Arab country's relentless civil war.

The rebel-controlled Health Ministry gave a lower death toll for Saturday's strike, saying that 115 bodies had been counted but that the number will likely rise because "charred remains" were still being identified. Of the 600 wounded it tallied, it said many cases were serious and at least 300 would need treatment abroad.

Some of the demonstrators who marched outside the U.N. building in southern Sanaa blamed the organization for not ending the conflict and urged an independent investigation. Some protesters brandished automatic weapons and rebel supporters in the crowd called on people from the region to rise up and attack Saudi Arabia.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Secretary of State John Kerry also spoke by phone with top Saudi officials and called for an immediate "cessation of hostilities," the State Department said in a statement. Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi deputy crown prince, said his government was prepared to "institute a renewable 72-hour cessation as soon as possible, provided the Houthis will agree."

The Saudi military announced early Sunday it would launch an investigation into "reports about the regrettable and painful bombing" in Sanaa, without acknowledging that its coalition battling rebels in Yemen is the only force with air power in the conflict. Previous investigations by the Saudis have blamed Houthi or rebel forces for gathering near the sites of their attacks.

It is the latest in a string of bombings by the coalition that have struck hospitals, markets and other places where civilians congregate.

"The place has been turned into a lake of blood," said one rescuer, Murad Tawfiq.

Yemeni officials said the dead and wounded included military and security officials from the ranks of the Shiite Houthis rebels and their allies, loyalists of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi decried the attacks in a televised address, saying that they had been done with U.S. weapons and with a "green light" from Washington. Saleh also took to state TV to call on citizens to head to the Saudi border and attack soldiers there to avenge the deaths. The rebel alliance is battling the internationally-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Saturday's funeral was held for Sheikh Ali al-Rawishan, the father of Galal al-Rawishan, the interior minister in the rebel-led government. Among those killed was Maj. Gen. Abdul-Qader Hilal, head of the capital's local council, officials said, while Galal al-Rawishan was seriously wounded.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the bombing in a statement Sunday, saying that "any deliberate attack against civilians is utterly unacceptable ... Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice."

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.

