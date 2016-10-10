2018 DB on visit to Arkansas: 'I haven't experienced anything like it'

Junior safety Patrick Fields experienced his first SEC game Saturday night when he saw Arkansas take on Alabama at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“I haven't experienced anything like it,” Fields said. “The stadiums are a lot bigger, a lot more fans. It was so loud at some points, I couldn't even talk to the people next to me. So I really enjoyed it.”

Fields, 6-0, 180 of Tulsa Union has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa and Arkansas State. The game atmosphere wasn't the only thing that impressed him.

“The facilities were a lot nicer than I expected,” Fields said. “The fan base was really great and the treatment there was really nice.”

He’s attended games at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU. He’s communicating with defensive coordinator Robb Smith and is looking forward to a return trip to Fayetteville.

“I plan on attending the game against LSU on Nov. 12 as well,” Fields said. “

Despite the 49-30 loss to the Crimson Tide, Fields said the visit helped Arkansas’ stock.

“Definitely, I really enjoyed it man,” he said.

The Hogs being in the SEC is a bonus.

The competition and exposure the SEC offers week in and week out can't be matched,” Fields said. “Also if it's in God's will for me to play in the league, the SEC is great preparation.”

An offer from the Razorbacks would be welcomed for two main reasons.

“It'd mean a lot, first SEC offer and plus my man Keon Hatcher plays for them too,” he said. “So I've been falling Arkansas for awhile now.”

Fields has known Hatcher for several years.

“I use to wear number four and play wide receiver and everything,” Fields said. “I wanted to be just like him.”

He trains under Dwight Dobbins, who was a four year starter at Tulsa as a defensive back. He credits Hatcher for helping him find Dobbins.

“I would've never met the guy I train with right now and honestly without the guy I train with now, I may not be where I am now today.,” Fields said. “So I accredit a lot of my success to (Hatcher) honestly.”