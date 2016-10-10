3 Arkansans killed, 4 hurt in weekend wreck, police say

Three people died and four others were hurt in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Carroll County, state police said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Benita Langinbelik, 36, was driving a 2004 Toyota east on U.S. 62 east of Berryville at 12:36 p.m. Her car then crossed over the center line and collided head on with a 2001 Ford driven by 70-year-old Jack Rogers, police said.

Rogers and two passengers in the Toyota, 60-year-old Newoj Bokjen and a girl, died in the crash. State police said the crash injured Langinbelik, 70-year-old Ethel Rogers, a boy and a girl — who were all in the Toyota.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

The injured victims were taken to Mercy Hospital and Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo., the report said.

The crash report said all the victims live in Berryville. Arkansas law prohibits the release of minors’ names in crash summaries.

State police listed road conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred. The deaths were the 407th, 408th and 409th of the year on Arkansas roads.

