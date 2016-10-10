Arkansas patient resists arrest, fights with officers, police say

An Arkansas man was arrested Sunday after fighting with police at a hospital where he was being treated, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

The medical staff at North Metro Medical Center alerted authorities Fred Brown, 39, of Cabot was trying to smoke in his room and becoming very loud, according to a police report. An officer showed up around 8:28 p.m. and found Brown in the lobby "moving erratically and speaking in a hostile tone," the report said.

Police repeatedly asked Brown to leave the area and offered to call an ambulance to take him to another hospital, the report said. Brown would walk away, then come back and say things such as, "If you take off that uniform, I'd whip your ass," a responding officer wrote in the report.

Brown later balled up his hands and came toward police, the officer wrote. Police said they attempted to handcuff Brown and get him in the back of a police car, but he resisted by twisting his body. Before he was pulled into a patrol vehicle, Brown kicked an officer several times in the hands, chest and arms, police said.

Brown faces charges of criminal mischief, first and second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree battery, third-degree assault and public intoxication.

The responding officer said he did not smell any intoxicants on Brown's breath, adding that he appeared to be "under the influence of some unknown substance."

The report did not say why Brown was being treated at the hospital.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 20.