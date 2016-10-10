Arkansas Surgeon General, family visited Disney World as Hurricane Matthew hit Florida

Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe did not let Hurricane Matthew deter him from journeying to Disney World with his wife and his three daughters, and the family's trip even made USA Today.

Bledsoe said his wife, Sara, has been planning the getaway for the past six months

“There are expeditions that have been led with less planning,” Bledsoe told The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press for a story that later appeared on the USA Today website.

The family enjoyed the Magic Kingdom and Epcot without long lines and then watched movies and played games after Disney closed the parks at 5 p.m. on Thursday ahead of the hurricane's arrival.

Bledsoe linked to the story on his Twitter account Sunday.

"In a weird twist, my family & I were featured in an article in @USATODAY about riding out #HurricaneMatthew at @WaltDisneyWorld," he wrote. "Crazy."