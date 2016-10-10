Austin Allen had record numbers vs. Alabama

— Austin Allen's 400 passing yards marked the most by an Arkansas quarterback against Alabama. Allen's performance ranks as the ninth-best single-game total by an Arkansas quarterback.

Allen, who had three touchdown passes and three interceptions against the Crimson Tide while completing 25 of 48 attempts, became the first Arkansas quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first six games of a season.

Allen did his damage despite being pressured on 69 percent of his drop backs by one analyst's tally and being sacked six times for 49 yards in losses.