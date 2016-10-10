Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 11:24 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Austin Allen had record numbers vs. Alabama

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.

arkansas-quarterback-austin-allen-scrambles-while-being-pressured-by-alabama-defensive-back-ronnie-harrison-during-a-game-oct-8-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen scrambles while being pressured by Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison during a game Oct. 8, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Austin Allen's 400 passing yards marked the most by an Arkansas quarterback against Alabama. Allen's performance ranks as the ninth-best single-game total by an Arkansas quarterback.

Allen, who had three touchdown passes and three interceptions against the Crimson Tide while completing 25 of 48 attempts, became the first Arkansas quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first six games of a season.

Allen did his damage despite being pressured on 69 percent of his drop backs by one analyst's tally and being sacked six times for 49 yards in losses.

Print Headline: Ragnow consoled by Saban

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Austin Allen had record numbers vs. Alabama

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online