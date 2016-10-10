Home /
Bentonville man dies after weekend wreck
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.
A Bentonville man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a wreck Saturday, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.
The man was identified as John J. Garlinger, 84.
Garlinger was a passenger in a vehicle with other family members headed south on Water Tower Road near East Battlefield Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the news release.
A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy was traveling the opposite direction when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Garlinger's vehicle head-on, according to the news release.
The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the news release.
