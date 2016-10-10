Bielema laughs off professor's rant

— Bret Bielema laughed off the profanity laden rant directed at him that led to a University of Arkansas professor being arrested after Saturday’s 49-30 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

Lawton Lanier Nalley, 37, an assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness, according to the university’s website, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after confronting Bielema as the Razorbacks head coach waited for his players to enter the Broyles Center following the game.

“If I had your record, I would be f---ing fired," the man shouted. "F--- you!"

Nalley was booked and released Saturday night. The university has not commented on Nalley’s employment status, but Bielema joked about the situation while smiling Monday.

“I get a lot yelled at me,” Bielema said. “I was halfway impressed he said my name correctly. He had to be somewhat in the loop. If it’s By-leany I usually don’t turn around — or bulimic.

“But I do a lot of stuff on campus every year. I think he’s in the ag school. I’ve done a couple talks over there. I guess I probably won’t be invited to speak in his classroom.”

Bielema hasn’t heard from Nalley.

“If I heard from everyone who I heard from in the stands, we’d be hearing a long time,” Bielema said.