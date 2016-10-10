Deputy pulls man from fiery SUV

A man survived a fiery crash Sunday when a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy pulled him from a burning SUV, witnesses said.

About 4 p.m., Deputy Sam Brandon, out of the corner of his eye, saw a white SUV barrel off McCain Boulevard and into a North Little Rock Shell station at McCain and Smokey Lane.

The car and the pool of gasoline surrounding it immediately went up in flames. Inside, the man, whose name wasn't released on Sunday, sat unconscious.

"I U-turned, and thankfully, there was a parking lot full of good Samaritans," Brandon said.

The deputy parked his car and ran to the burning vehicle, but the door wouldn't open, and the car could have exploded at any second.

Brandon crawled through the window, cut off the man's seat belt and started trying to pull him through a window. He wouldn't budge.

As smoke filled the SUV, several of those good Samaritans tried to control the fire and assist in any way possible.

A tow truck arrived as Brandon struggled to remove the crash victim. The truck's driver, William Manson, 51, of Little Rock, was stunned.

"I saw that deputy hanging in the window and flames over the top of the car," Manson said. "He never wavered once. He's a hero."

Brandon and Manson hooked the tow truck to the door, hoping the chain would either move the car away from the fire or break the door.

"I thought it was going to explode," Manson said.

The door broke and Brandon moved the man to safety. Soon after, an ambulance took him to a hospital.

Brandon said the man's wife told him that her husband has a history of seizures, and it could have caused the wreck.

A string of coincidences came together -- a random tow truck, a crowd of willing bystanders and a deputy in the right place at the right time.

"Otherwise this guy was gonna die," Brandon said.

The North Little Rock Fire Department extinguished the fire after the man had been pulled safely away.

Sunday evening, the SUV, crumbled and charred, sat only a few yards from the scorched gas pump, which had been pushed across the parking lot by the crash.

About an hour after the wreck, Brandon was still coughing and his arms were cut up. Wax on his belt had melted from the heat inside the SUV.

He deflected credit to the bystanders who helped by spraying fire extinguishers on the blaze.

"This wasn't a one-man job," he said.

Manson, the tow truck driver, saw it a bit differently.

"He was the one hanging in the window with gas and fire," Manson said of Brandon. "Not many people would've hung in there like that."

Metro on 10/10/2016