Do the right thing

The October surprise came Friday with the release of the vulgar and offensive comments Donald Trump made about women back in 2005. Not surprisingly, the audio tape came from Hollywood. Politics can be a rough and dirty business. But it's always been so. Indeed it was so in this republic even before it was a republic, when it was just another crown colony in His Majesty's empire.

Just because it's an October Surprise doesn't mean anything about it should surprise us when it comes to revealing the character of Donald Trump or rather lack of same. He is condemned by his own words. Here's another reminder that people with skeletons in their closets should not run for public office unless they're prepared to hear the bones rattle.

What a sad if recurring spectacle in American politics, especially for The Donald's wife, children, and his entire family. For they, too, must be numbered among his innocent victims now exposed, again, to ridicule and retribution by ever-thoughtless and ever-fickle public opinion.

This time even the shameless Mr. Trump seemed capable of shame. For he apologized. How's that for an historic precedent in his case? But with less than 30 days left before the election, any apology will be dismissed as just another cynical campaign tactic on his part. His chances of being elected president of the United States after this foofaraw may safely be put at zero.

Is there still some way for him to pull this election out of the fire? It would seem hard to think of a way for the The Donald to extricate himself from this royal mess. Maybe, just maybe, he could. If Donald Trump really cares more about his country, the Republican Party, and the future of both, he could step aside, and save the country from Hillary Clinton and her many minions. Which would leave his running mate Mike Pence free to run for president. Or let the no-longer so Grand Old Party choose another candidate for president this sad year.

If such a move would be unprecedented, and in American history few things are, that doesn't mean it couldn't be done. You can imagine people--especially those rooting for Hillary Clinton--saying that ballots have already been printed and there's no time to make such a change. But in today's world, with most Americans walking around with a hand-held computer in their cell phones it should be possible.

There's only one person who can make this decision, and that's Donald Trump. He could go down in history as the candidate with so many character flaws that he ensured the election of Hillary Clinton. And would be blamed for whatever further failures she may suffer in high office. Whatever happens, the odds are he will spend the rest of his life in embarrassment and humiliation.

Or he could be remembered as a deeply flawed person who, at the last minute, experienced an epiphany, a transformation, and put country above self. Such a decision would also prove that the Age of Miracles is far from past.

Editorial on 10/10/2016