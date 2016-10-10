Eagle freed in Hurricane Matthew aftermath from car grill

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A bald eagle that somehow managed to get wedged in the front grill of a Florida car was freed unharmed after a passing motorist noticed the bird just after Hurricane Matthew roared past the area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a resident of the Fleming Island area south of Jacksonville noticed the bird peering out of a passing car Saturday in the storm's aftermath. The resident urged the motorist to pull over.

The sheriff's department says rescue personnel and deputies were able to work the bird free. It was taken to a wildlife sanctuary in Jacksonville but authorities say the eagle appears to be unharmed. Photos posted of the eagle on the sheriff's office Facebook page show it standing on two feet in a cage.