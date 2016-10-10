Forrest City facing deadline for aquatic center, city hall projects

FORREST CITY — A deadline is fast approaching for Forrest City to spend bond money on improvements that voters authorized with a tax increase nearly three years ago.

The Times-Herald newspaper reports Forrest City must spend 85 percent of bond money by February from the measure approved by voters in November 2013 or face the risk of penalties from the IRS. Voters approved a tax increase to pay for 10 improvement projects, and Forrest City leaders approved the issuance of more than $8 million bonds to fund the projects within three years.

But the newspaper reports that little progress has been made on the projects, which include a new aquatic center and construction of a new city hall.

Mayor Larry Bryant says he's hopeful plans will be finalized soon for the projects.