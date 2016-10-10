Greenlaw to miss 4-6 weeks after surgery

— Arkansas sophomore linebacker Dre Greenlaw underwent surgery on his broken right foot Monday and will be out four-to-six weeks, a more positive timeline that initially expected.

Bret Bielema made the announcement Monday, two days after he said Greenlaw would likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49-30 loss to Alabama.

If Greenlaw was back in four weeks, he would return for the LSU game Nov. 12. If it took him six weeks to return, he’d be back for the regular season finale at Missouri on Nov. 25.

Even with missing most of Saturday’s game, Greenlaw’s 37 tackles rank second on the team. In his absence, true freshman De’Jon Harris and juniors Khalia Hackett and Dwayne Eugene will compete for playing time at the Will spot.