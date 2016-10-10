Hog Five embraced by Razorback fans

When the five starters of the 16-under Arkansas Hawks, whom are committed to Arkansas, attended the Hogs’ game against Alcorn State on Oct.1 and received a small dose of what it will be like to be Razorbacks.

Four of the Hawks are committed for the 2018 class, junior forwards Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., and Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview, guard Isaiah Joe, 6-2, 160, of Fort Smith Northside and guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro.

The five future Hogs walked around War Memorial Stadium before the game and was warmly received by the fans.

Sills chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from SMU, Missouri, Alabama-Birmingham and Arkansas-Little Rock.

“We were walking around and we were getting a lot of love from everybody,” Sills said. “They were saying you guys are committed to Arkansas. You guys are going to do big things.”

Sills was humbled by the reception and he said it fired him up.

“We’re all coming together and going to try to win a national championship,” Sills said.

Sophomore point guard Justice Hill, 5-11, 160, of Little Rock Christian is the lone 2019 pledge. His father, Fitz Hill, a former Hog football recruiting coordinator and assistant, coined the phrase ‘Hog Five’ to describe the five pledges and fans have also picked up it.

“A lot of people were coming up to us and asking if we were the Hog Five and introducing themselves and thanking us for coming to the Hill,” Hill said.

The fans knew each commitment by name.

“It felt good, It was like we’re famous,” Hill said. “The best hasn't even come yet.”

Henderson said a school with a strong fan base was important in factor in his college decision.

“It was like I had my whole state behind my back,” Henderson said. “Arkansas is a state that has a lot of fan support. They recognized all five of us and wanted to take pictures and hug their kids.”

“It’s pretty crazy because it means the state is ready for me to come up there to be one of them.”

Joe said fans noticed the five pledges at the game.

“A lot of people came up and talked to us,” Joe said. They wanted to give us hugs. We took pictures with them. It was a real good experience.”

With two years remaining in high school, Joe was taken aback by the fans requesting pictures.

‘You don’t see that every day,” Joe said. “It’s something new obviously. I felt real good and felt comfortable in the environment.”

It was the first time the five Hawks had seen one another since late July.

“It was wonderful seeing my buddies again,” Sills said.