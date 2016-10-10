Hogs drop six spots in AP poll

— Arkansas’ game Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss will mark the first time in school history the Razorbacks have played in ranked matchups in Fayetteville in back-to-back weeks.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 0-2) fell six spots to No. 22 in the Associated Press poll after losing 49-30 at home to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

The Hogs are the only SEC West team without a conference win, but are also the only team that has faced Alabama and No. 6 Texas A&M, both of which are 6-0.

Arkansas and Ole Miss kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN. The Razorbacks have won two straight in the series, including a thrilling 53-52 overtime win at Ole Miss last year.