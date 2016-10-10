Hogs view Alabama defeat as bump, not crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas is the only SEC West team without a conference victory.

Not coincidentally, the Razorbacks (4-2, 0-2) also are the only SEC team that has played Alabama and Texas A&M.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) and No. 8 Aggies (6-0, 4-0) are the SEC's two unbeaten teams.

Alabama rolled to its 18th consecutive victory by beating Arkansas 49-30 Saturday night.

A crowd of 75,459 packed Reynolds Razorback Stadium hoping to see Arkansas beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

"There was a lot of buildup all week on everything," Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said. "We believed we were going to win that game, and the way we killed ourselves is really disappointing."

The Tide took advantage of five turnovers by the Razorbacks -- including touchdowns on fumble and interception returns -- and gained 517 yards in total offense.

"It's very devastating," Arkansas senior nose guard Taiwan Johnson said. "It hurts to come up short, but it's life and it's something we've got to learn from to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Arkansas mathematically is still in the SEC West race, but no team has won the division with more than one conference loss since 2007 when LSU finished 6-2.

"We expect to win every game we play, so when you start off 0-2 in the SEC West, it's pretty tough," Allen said. "But we'll take it day by day, practice by practice, and try to get on a little roll here and see where it takes us.

"We obviously have a lot of season left and we won't let this one derail us or anything like that. We know we've got a big one next week.

"It's all big games from here on out and we'll be ready."

Arkansas plays No. 14 Ole Miss (3-2, 1-1) this Saturday night at home after the Rebels had an open date.

"I think we've got what it takes to turn the season around," Razorbacks receiver Jared Cornelius said.

Coach Bret Bielema said he understands those who might question how the Razorbacks will respond after putting so much into the Alabama game, but that he's confident in his players' mindset moving forward.

"They're locked in," Bielema said. "They had high expectations, and when you lose you're going to have a high feeling of disappointment, so that's a good thing.

"But we definitely don't have time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves."

Johnson said the Razorbacks will put the Alabama loss behind them quickly.

"The page will be turned," he said. "We're going to watch film and we're going to correct what we need to correct and then we're going to go on to Ole Miss prep.

"We're not going to live in the past. If we do that, then we'll never get anywhere."

Arkansas has finished strong the previous two seasons, going 4-2 in its last six games in 2014 and 6-1 in its last seven games in 2015 to finish 7-6 and 8-5.

"I know what kind of guys we've got in that locker room with me," Johnson said. "I know everybody's going to fight."

Sports on 10/10/2016