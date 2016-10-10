Home /
Suspect arrested in Hot Springs killing
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.
Hot Springs police made an arrest Saturday in the killing of an Arkansas man the day before.
Johnny Carl Moody Jr., 48, of Hot Springs was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Garland County jail around 12:52 a.m., said spokesman Cpl. Kirk Zane.
On Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street around 7 a.m. and found Rodney Brown, 31, of Hot Springs suffering from a gunshot wound, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries later that morning.
Moody is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.
