Monday, October 10, 2016, 1:27 p.m.
Suspect arrested in Hot Springs killing

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:10 a.m.

johnny-carl-moody-jr-48-of-hot-springs-national-park

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Johnny Carl Moody Jr., 48, of Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs police made an arrest Saturday in the killing of an Arkansas man the day before.

Johnny Carl Moody Jr., 48, of Hot Springs was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Garland County jail around 12:52 a.m., said spokesman Cpl. Kirk Zane.

On Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street around 7 a.m. and found Rodney Brown, 31, of Hot Springs suffering from a gunshot wound, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries later that morning.

Moody is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.

