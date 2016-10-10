Boat wreck's 30saved; kid stable

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two children pulled out of the San Francisco Bay in critical condition after a recreational sailboat carrying 30 people capsized were doing well, and one was released from the hospital, officials said Sunday.

A child who was not breathing when he was pulled from the water Saturday and required CPR remains hospitalized in stable condition, the San Francisco Fire Department said. A third child and five adults were also hospitalized but expected to survive.

The 34-foot sailboat named Khaleesi was carrying 27 adults and three children and capsized for unknown reasons Saturday afternoon about 100 yards off Pier 45, San Francisco police officer Giselle Talkoff said.

One 5-year-old boy, who was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled out of the water, was eventually revived, said Jonathan Baxter, a public information officer for San Francisco Fire Department.

Wrong-way driverkills 5 in Vermont

WILLISTON, Vt. -- A man driving the wrong way on an interstate highway in Vermont spawned several crashes that left five people dead, state police said Sunday.

Local news outlets reported that those killed were teenagers riding in one vehicle, which had been traveling south on Interstate 89 in Williston. A co-principal of Harwood Union Middle and High School said the teens were all high school juniors.

Emergency dispatchers started getting calls about a vehicle traveling north in a southbound lane of the interstate Saturday, just before midnight.

One vehicle was in flames when a Williston officer arrived at the scene. As the officer tried to extinguish the fire, a man took the officer's police cruiser and began speeding away. When a Richmond police officer tried to stop it, the driver turned the cruiser around and began heading back toward the crash scene, police said.

The cruiser struck seven vehicles, injuring several people. The driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin, was thrown from the cruiser, which also burst into flames. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Scouts in drive forsuffragist statue

NEW YORK -- In Central Park, there are 23 monuments to famous men. But there are no statues of women.

Some Girl Scouts seek to change that. They're working with activists raising money for a park monument to two women who revolutionized the country: suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.

The aim of the awareness and fundraising campaign -- called Central Park, Where Are The Women? -- is to erect the statue by 2020, the centennial of U.S. women's right to vote.

"We really need a woman's statue for girls to look up to, not just Mother Goose or Alice in Wonderland. They don't count," said Pippa Lee, 10, a scout with Manhattan's Girl Scout Troop 3484.

The effort has drawn the support of the Central Park Conservancy, a private nonprofit. Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver also has given the green light to the suffragist monument, which is to rise by Central Park West at the 77th Street entrance.

