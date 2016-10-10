Home /
Implosion set for portion of Broadway Bridge
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
Broadway Bridge Closing Ceremony
The Broadway Bridge Closing Ceremony Wednesday morning over the Arkansas River in Little Rock.
One of the last pieces of the existing Broadway Bridge will be imploded Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
In a tweet, the agency said the steel arch on the bridge, which connected Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Arkansas River, will come down at 10 a.m. that morning.
The bridge closed to traffic Sept. 29 and work began shortly after to remove elements of the structure.
[BROADWAY BRIDGE: Find traffic map, cameras, previous coverage, photos here]
The above-deck arch hasn't always been a feature of the 93-year-old Broadway Bridge. It was added in 1974, allowing for the removal of two of five below-deck arches and the widening of the navigation channel, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
Nearby, work continues on the Broadway Bridge's replacement, estimated to cost $98.4 million. Under a contract, Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City, Mo., has six months, or until March 28, 2017, to open the new bridge to motorists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Implosion set for portion of Broadway Bridge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.