Implosion set for portion of Broadway Bridge

One of the last pieces of the existing Broadway Bridge will be imploded Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

In a tweet, the agency said the steel arch on the bridge, which connected Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Arkansas River, will come down at 10 a.m. that morning.

The bridge closed to traffic Sept. 29 and work began shortly after to remove elements of the structure.

The above-deck arch hasn't always been a feature of the 93-year-old Broadway Bridge. It was added in 1974, allowing for the removal of two of five below-deck arches and the widening of the navigation channel, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Nearby, work continues on the Broadway Bridge's replacement, estimated to cost $98.4 million. Under a contract, Massman Construction Co. of Kansas City, Mo., has six months, or until March 28, 2017, to open the new bridge to motorists.