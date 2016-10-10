Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 11:24 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Jared Cornelius in rare company with 100-yard games

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 9:46 a.m.

arkansas-receiver-jared-cornelius-is-tackled-by-alabama-defensive-back-minkah-fitzpatrick-during-a-game-saturday-oct-8-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius is tackled by Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick during a game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Jared Cornelius has been on a roll since sitting out the Texas State game on Sept. 17 with a sore back. Cornelius' big game in Saturday's 49-30 loss to Alabama put him in special company.

Cornelius recorded his third consecutive game with 100 or more receiving yards with five catches for a career-high 146 yards.

Anthony Eubanks (1996) and Mike Reppond (1971) are the only Razorbacks, along with Cornelius, to notch three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

Cornelius had 7 catches for 126 yards with 1 touchdown against Texas A&M, then added 4 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Alcorn State.

Print Headline: Ragnow consoled by Saban

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jared Cornelius in rare company with 100-yard games

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online