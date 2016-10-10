Home /
Jared Cornelius in rare company with 100-yard games
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 9:46 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Jared Cornelius has been on a roll since sitting out the Texas State game on Sept. 17 with a sore back. Cornelius' big game in Saturday's 49-30 loss to Alabama put him in special company.
Cornelius recorded his third consecutive game with 100 or more receiving yards with five catches for a career-high 146 yards.
Anthony Eubanks (1996) and Mike Reppond (1971) are the only Razorbacks, along with Cornelius, to notch three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
Cornelius had 7 catches for 126 yards with 1 touchdown against Texas A&M, then added 4 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Alcorn State.
