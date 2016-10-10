About the secret plan

Please, let me help letter-writer Bob Massery understand Donald Trump's "secret plan" to stop ISIS. It's simple; just direct our military to wipe them out. It would be a no-brainer for a real leader, instead of Barack Obama, who would reveal his plan and give ISIS the time and date of any attack and drop leaflets warning them, and then offer them refuge when they ran.

That's how, Bob.

BILL SOSEBEE

North Little Rock

Needs history lesson

In response to Philip Martin's Hitler column, I believe it's Martin who needs a history lesson. Modern.

I think any statutory fairness for the poor or minorities has been used up by the Justice Department on a woman who lies, is rich and connected. Oh, look, she's running for president. That's worth a column, Phil.

STEVE HILL

Bella Vista

Unprepared debater

Imagine a woman who showed up (to a presidential debate) unprepared, sniffing like a coke addict and interrupting her opponent 70 times. Let's further imagine that she's had five kids by three men, was a repeated adulterer, had multiple bankruptcies, paid zero federal taxes and rooted for the housing crisis in which many thousands of families lost their homes. Wait ... there's more: She has never held any elected office in her life.

JOEL SEAMAN

Lakeview

Subject to great force

One factor was let out of the story concerning the coming Turkey Drop in Yellville: the wind pressure on the turkey as it leaves the aircraft.

One of the experts quoted said a turkey could fly at near 50 mph for a short stint. Let's say he's correct. The people dropping birds will probably be using small utility craft like a Cessna 172 or 182. If the wind is calm that day, the plane will be going at least 80 mph, probably closer to 100 mph.

If a scared turkey leaves an aircraft at 100 mph and extends its wings from instinct as it enters the outside windstream, its wings and muscles would be subject to more than twice the force than it can handle naturally. It's probably more than that, as resistance in air is squared as speed increases.

Bottom line: Either get a helicopter or hot-air balloon to drop the birds, or don't subject a living creature to such a violent force for no good reason.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock

The critical response

In the land of the free and the home of the brave, courageous professional football players exercise their freedom of speech, and certain American Christians exercise their freedom of religion and refuse to participate in nationalistic rituals.

Wars were fought by American citizens under the American flag so that generations of American citizens can enjoy the American experience.

The critical response reminds me of the violent response of radical Islamic individuals and societies to the perceived insult to their icons, the Prophet Muhammad and the Koran.

In Nazi Germany, in Stalinist Russia, and in Maoist China, statism was the official religion. And, it seems, in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

JOHN ROACH

Yellville

End the war on weed

Stop the insanity and use common sense to end the war on weed. It's a God-given plant to ease the pains of some and to calm the minds of many who would otherwise do things out of the norm. I believe the only ones who benefit from keeping it illegal are law enforcement and the court system.

Alcohol, pills and cigarettes have killed millions, but the plant from God hasn't killed anyone. I think all those blowhards from the FDA are just power-hungry to keep us in line. To hell with them. I need and want my smoke, no matter what they say!

MIKE WALDORF

Little Rock

Headed to junk heap

Thought the other night I would watch the vice presidential debate for the coming election. After a short while, said to myself, "I must be on the Cars Channel."

These guys are extolling the virtues of two of the most untrustworthy, dilapidated clunkers ever parked on a corner with a For Election sign taped on the windshield. Changed channels, but there they were again! Then it became clear that their pitches were not just trying to pump up the nonexistent desirable features of their own jalopies--they devoted even more energy to point out the dysfunctional and unrepairable attributes of the other's junk heap.

As many have already observed, with which I sadly agree, my 60 years of voting eligibility have never seen two candidates so grossly undesirable to transport our nation wisely, safely and prosperously. These are the best choices when we begin with well over 300 million possibilities? I wonder if it would be allowed under the rules of vehicular politics to declare the current offerings un-roadworthy, to gently place them in the salvage yard and allow the two "used-car salesmen" to be our choice of rides, just this one unique time.

Besides, regarding the current choices: I checked with my AAA guy and he would not issue any form of insurance, especially theft. The DNC and RNC dealerships absolutely declined any, even limited, warranty. Or, as Bette Davis said in All About Eve: "Fasten your seatbelts; it's going to be a bumpy night."

DAVID CHANCE

Conway

Corrected, respectfully

Re Paul Greenberg's column, "Two candidates/Of limitless faith--in themselves," I feel the need to defend my Presbyterian Church.

Yes, later in their lives, Donald Trump's parents, and also, as a young adult Mr. Trump himself, flocked with others to imbibe the sermons of Norman Vincent Peale. Yes, Peale's The Power of Positive Thinking philosophy, like that of Joel Osteen and others today, seems worlds away from the call to humility, sacrifice and compassion for the less fortunate seen by many in our Judeo-Christian heritage. But, no, Dr. Peale did not spread his solipsistic sermons from the pulpit of "First Presbyterian Church in New York City."

Peale, instead, preached at Manhattan's Marble Collegiate Church, the Reformed Church of America congregation he served for 52 years.

This year's GOP candidate was indeed baptized and confirmed in a Presbyterian congregation, evoking, depending on one's perspective, either pride or embarrassment. But, ironically, it was the First Presbyterian Church of Jamaica in Queens, a congregation whose pews are now filled with the immigrants who represent the diversity that has enriched New York City and our nation, and who, for some reason, Mr. Trump seems to fear.

GORDON GARLINGTON

North Little Rock

