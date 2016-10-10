Little Rock man shot in leg Sunday night, police say

An Arkansas man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in the leg, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An officer responded around 10:40 p.m. to CHI St. Vincent Hospital and found Kaylon Clay, 22, of Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to a police report.

Clay told police he had just parked at an apartment complex near Geyer Springs Road when a gold Jeep SUV pulled up and someone opened fire, according to the report.

Clay said he was getting out of his vehicle when he was struck by a bullet, the report said.

Police searched an apartment complex in the area but did not locate any shells or signs of a crime scene, the report said.