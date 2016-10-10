Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 3:28 p.m.
Little Rock man shot in leg Sunday night, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:59 p.m.

An Arkansas man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in the leg, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An officer responded around 10:40 p.m. to CHI St. Vincent Hospital and found Kaylon Clay, 22, of Little Rock suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to a police report.

Clay told police he had just parked at an apartment complex near Geyer Springs Road when a gold Jeep SUV pulled up and someone opened fire, according to the report.

Clay said he was getting out of his vehicle when he was struck by a bullet, the report said.

Police searched an apartment complex in the area but did not locate any shells or signs of a crime scene, the report said.

