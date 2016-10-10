Victim of shooting found in LR street

A woman was wounded Sunday evening in a shooting in west Little Rock, according to Little Rock police.

A motorist found the woman, who was not identified Sunday, in the street near Kanis and Cooper Orbit roads at 7:21 p.m., Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

McClanahan said police believe the victim, who was described as 18-22 years old, was in a car with the shooter and another person. The victim and shooter exited the vehicle, and then the shooting occurred. The car drove off and the shooter left on foot, McClanahan said.

Shell casings and the victim's purse were found near the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, and her wounds aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police say woman raped at her home

Little Rock police early Sunday arrested a man accused of raping a woman until another man intervened, according to an arrest report.

James Foley, 53, of Little Rock attacked the woman at her Little Rock home, the report said.

He choked and sexually assaulted her until the other man stopped him, according to the report. Foley and the man fought until police arrived, the report stated.

Foley was arrested and charged with rape, criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated assault and third-degree battery.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail Sunday night without bail.

Metro on 10/10/2016