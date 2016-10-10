Man injured in shooting at Arkansas Wal-Mart
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:58 p.m.
SPRINGDALE — Authorities are investigating after a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Wal-Mart store in Northwest Arkansas.
The Springdale Police Department said officers responded to a gunshots call Sunday night at a Wal-Mart supercenter on Elm Springs Road. Daniel Luna, 25, was shot and taken to a hospital in Fayetteville, and his condition was not immediately available, police said. Luna and another person were involved in a "verbal confrontation" before the shooting, authorities said.
No other details have been released and no arrests have been announced.
