Man pretending to be officer pulls over Arkansas woman, police say
This article was published today at 5:05 p.m.
Arkansas 107 in Sherwood
Sherwood police are investigating after they say a Jacksonville woman was pulled over by a man impersonating an officer Saturday morning.
The 22-year-old told police she was driving north on Arkansas 107 after 11:30 a.m. when a white car behind her turned on its blue light, a police report said. When she stopped, a man approached her car and told her to exit.
The report said she refused, and the man told her again to get out, saying he was a Sherwood police officer. The woman told police she then drove off, and the man got back into his car, made a U-turn and then drove south on Arkansas 107.
In the report, the woman said the man had “tan skin” and was wearing khaki pants with a black or dark-gray jacket. His car was white with no markings, featuring a single blue light on top of the driver’s side of the car.
Sherwood police are pursuing a first-degree criminal impersonation charge against the man.
