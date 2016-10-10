Home /
Man shot by Arkansas officer remains in critical condition
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.
The man who was shot Friday night after allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun remained in critical condition Monday, said Benton Police Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Russell.
Authorities on Monday also identified the man who was shot as 49-year-old Thomas Jeffery Burns.
Benton police said previously Burns was shot after an officer responded to an "unknown trouble" call around 10:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of Longview Drive. An officer spoke with Burns, who was reportedly screaming in the area. Police said Burns was arguing with a woman, and they were separated.
Then around 11 p.m. that night, the same officer came across Burns again, and Burns allegedly threatened the officer with a gun, authorities said. The officer shot Burns several times, and he was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock.
Investigators found Burns' gun at the scene, police said, and the officer was placed on administrative leave, “pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The name of the officer involved has yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing.
