• Paul McCartney and Neil Young shared the bill at the Desert Trip music festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, and they also shared the stage during McCartney's set. Young joined the former Beatles member to perform "A Day in the Life," which morphed into John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance." The audience flashed peace signs as they sang along. Young played lead guitar to duet with McCartney on "Why Don't We Do It In the Road?" "Thank you, Neil," McCartney, 74, said when his friend left the stage. "I love that boy!" McCartney's headlining 2½-hour set was full of love. He paid tribute to his late wife and his current spouse during the performance, along with George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones. He sang "Maybe I'm Amazed" for the late Linda McCartney, and dedicated "My Valentine" to his wife, Nancy, ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary Sunday. He carried out a ukulele to perform Harrison's "Something," but stopped the song almost as soon as he started. "I'm out of tune," McCartney said, alone on stage. "I'm going to get another one." A stagehand passed him another ukulele and McCartney began again. "At least it proves we're live, right?" he cracked. Besides ukulele, McCartney played bass, guitar and piano. He performed his earliest -- pre-Beatles -- recording, "In Spite of All the Danger" from 1958, and his most recent track, "FourFive Seconds," made last year with Kanye West and Rihanna.

• For a moment, it appeared as if Saturday Night Live was going to focus its opening sketch last night on the vice presidential debate. But it quickly got to what everyone knew was coming: Donald Trump's hot-mic disaster, as first reported by The Washington Post on Friday afternoon. Alec Baldwin was back, with a Trump impression that is pretty good but also still seems like Alec Baldwin-doing-Donald Trump. He "APP-logizes" -- deliberately mispronouncing "apologize," because, as he says, he doesn't apologize. He quickly dismisses the Republicans who aren't defending him as "cowards" and "losers." And at two points in the mock interview, Trump is again caught saying ill-advised things on a hot mic when he thinks his CNN interview is over. But, really, the whole thing is one long hot-mic moment. And then there's Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, whose debate prep session has basically turned into a victory party and who tries to tell CNN that she's very saddened by Trump's comments -- but can't stop smiling.

A Section on 10/10/2016