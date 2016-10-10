Abbas Daneshi, Iran’s cultural minister, resigned after protests by religious authorities over a concert in the holy city of Qom, dealing a blow to President Hassan Rouhani, who has vowed a more open cultural policy but has been criticized by many Shiite Muslims.

Steven Woolfe, a U.K. Independence Party legislator, was discharged from a French hospital where he was treated for serious injuries after an altercation with fellow senior party member Mike Hookem — who Woolfe says punched him, though Hookem denies it — after a meeting at the European Parliament building.

Damian Aspinall, chairman of the Aspinall Foundation conservation charity in England, called “vital” the births of two eastern black rhinos, a critically endangered species, to two females in Tanzania.

Sheriff David Gee of Hillsborough County, Fla., said three suspected car thieves were arrested in a hostage situation at a Mc-Donald’s, during which two of the men hid in the restaurant’s ceiling and the third later surrendered, all while responders were stalled for hours as another man falsely claimed on social media that he was a hostage still inside.

Kenneth Rendell, founder of the Museum of World War II in Natick, Mass., said a new, 75th-anniversary Pearl Harbor exhibit’s themes — such as, he said, the rising nationalism in Japan and the complacency in the U.S. to the growing threat there — should resonate today in the times of the Islamic State militant group and other foes.

Simon Drobik of the Albuquerque, N.M., police said three youths who were dressed as clowns were arrested after being found near a children’s clothing store with what appeared to be a handgun.

Sgt. Terry Dixon of the police in Grand Rapids, Mich., said a 21-year-old man was killed and eight people were injured in a shooting at a party in a strip mall, and that police had not yet made any arrests.

Enrico Bonaso was driving a Renault Clio Maxi in a rally event in the Republic of San Marino when the car “went off the road and hit some straw bales,” killing a spectator and seriously injuring several others, a RallyLegend statement said.

Majdi Mohammed, an Associated Press photographer, said he was slightly wounded after a member of the Israeli security forces cursed him, told him to leave the site of clashes over an arrest raid in the West Bank, and then shot him in his shoulder with a rubber bullet.