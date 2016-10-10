NFL ARKANSANS: How they fared in Sunday's games

Denver Kirkland sat through the entire 2016 NFL Draft without hearing his name called. He was given a free-agent contract by the Oakland Raiders, but not until two weeks ago was he updated to the active roster.

Then, on Sunday, Kirkland saw his most extensive action. The former Arkansas lineman appeared 19 times in Oakland’s victory over the San Diego Chargers, and each time he was a pass-eligible lineman. The Raiders never threw it his way, but he saw the field in six scoring drives, including on a touchdown run that put them up 34-24 in the fourth quarter.

In other games involving players with Arkansas connections, Charles Clay (Little Rock Central) caught 5 passes for 73 yards with a long of 29 in the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams. … Demario Davis (Arkansas State) had 10 total tackles, including six unassisted, in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the New England Patriots. … Trey Flowers (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 1 tackle for the Patriots. … Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) caught a 59-yard pass and 1 touchdown in the Chargers’ loss to the Raiders. … Cedric Thornton (Star City, Southern Arkansas) had 1 sack in the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. … Jarius Wright (Warren, Arkansas Razorbacks) caught 4 passes for 32 yards in the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Houston Texans.