100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1916

PINE BLUFF -- That bootleggers are operating extensively at Reydel, New Gascony and Cornerstone, in the southeastern part of Jefferson county, and that the liquor sold by the bootleggers was responsible for two crimes there Saturday night, was charged today by John M. Gracie, the big planter, of New Gascony. Harrison McCager, negro hostler on the Gracie plantation, shot his wife Saturday night. The bullet lodger in the negress' spine and caused paralysis of the lower limbs and her recovery is doubtful. She asked officers to release her husband, saying he was not responsible, because he had been drinking.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1966

• By daylight Sunday, all that was left of the Arkansas Livestock Exposition were the skeleton of the Kentucky Kernel Fried Chicken emporium, countless trailers and tractors, and as much paper and debris as 152,062 persons could throw on the ground in five days. About 100 workers -- some, employees of Royal American Shows, others Little Rock residents hired for the occasion -- had worked since the fair closed Saturday night to load the trailers and get them aboard waiting railroad cars.

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1991

• Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Olly Neal of Marianna became Arkansas' first black prosecutor Wednesday following the abrupt resignation of Dan Dane of Forrest City. Lt. Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, who is acting governor in Gov. Bill Clinton's absence, said Wednesday he decided to appoint the 50-year-old Neal as prosecutor for the 1st Judicial District. Tucker called the appointment "historic."

10 years ago

Oct. 10, 2006

• A state senator is questioning the legality of the University Arkansas at Fort Smith's transition to a four-year university. Sen. Dave Bisbee, R-Rogers, said Monday that the state constitution does not allow community colleges to become four-year public universities. He also said April 2001 legislation aimed at allowing such transformations missed the mark, and the university system is vulnerable to a lawsuit. He stopped short, however, of saying he would request an attorney general's opinion on the matter. "Do I believe we've got a problem? Yes." Bisbee said. "Am I trying to make UA-Fort Smith go away? No." Sebastian County voters approved a measure in July 2001 that converted WestArk Community College into UAFS.

Metro on 10/10/2016