Monday, October 10, 2016, 3:28 p.m.
PHOTO: Dad squashes son's giant pumpkin record with 2,261-pounder

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.

In this Oct. 8, 2016 photo provided by Ron Wallace, Richard and Catherine Wallace stand with a 2,261.5-pound pumpkin that Richard grew to set the North American giant pumpkin record at the Frerichs Farm Pumpkin Weigh Off in Warren, R.I. WJAR-TV reported Richard Wallace's pumpkin beat the record set by his son, Ron, at the same event last year. (Ron Wallace via AP)

WARREN, R.I. — A Rhode Island man has squashed a record set by his son by taking first prize in a pumpkin contest with a 2,261.5-pound gourd.

WJAR-TV reports Richard Wallace's 2,261.5-pound pumpkin beat the North American giant pumpkin record set by his son, Ron, at the same event last year. Ron Wallace's pumpkin topped the scales at 2,230 pounds at the Frerichs Farm Pumpkin Weigh Off in Warren in 2015.

Ron Wallace was the first person in the world to break the 1-ton barrier when he grew a 2,009-pound pumpkin in 2012.

The younger Wallace said last year that his secret is "a lot of hard work" and what he calls the Wallace organic wonder fertilizer.

Frerichs Farm has hosted the event since 2000.

