Police: Woman steals oxycodone from Little Rock Walgreens, says pills are for sick mother

A woman robbed a Little Rock Walgreens of one bottle of oxycodone, telling the pharmacist she needed the drug for her sick mother, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Pharmacist Mike Frost told police that a white woman wearing dark sunglasses came into the store at 111 N. Bowman Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

The robber, who threatened to shoot the employee, handed him a note demanding that he give her a bottle of oxycodone pills, Frost told police.

Frost said he handed her the bottle and the woman told him the pills were for her mother who is battling cancer, according to the report.

She then left the store and Frost called the police, the report said. Officers searched the area and could not locate the woman.