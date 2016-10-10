RAZORBACK REWIND: Ragnow consoled by Saban

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama Coach Nick Saban made it a point to huddle briefly with Arkansas center Frank Ragnow after Saturday's game.

Saban said he felt a connection to the junior from Minnesota, whose father, Jon, died of a heart attack on Oct. 1.

Ragnow spent much of the week in Minnesota before returning to Northwest Arkansas on Thursday evening.

"It was just kind of a personal thing with me," Saban said. "I lost my father when I was a first-year graduate student."

Saban described Ragnow as a fine young and a great player.

"For him to go through that, our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Saban said. "And I wanted to tell him that and try to encourage him to in some kind of way to remember the good times with his father because that will be something that will stay with forever."

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he was impressed with how Ragnow handled the difficult week.

"I saw him about mid-day on Friday and was just amazed how good of spirits he was in," Bielema said. "I think it was nice for him. I was going back and forth with him and his Mom quite a bit, and I think just to get him around our guys as she kind of referenced, a second family back here now, I think it was really good.

"We weren't necessarily going to play him unless we felt really good about his state of mind and where he was. You could tell he had watched every ounce of film that we had sent him. Really had no issues picking up what they were lining up in or making the correct calls."

Cornelius' company

Jared Cornelius has been on a roll since sitting out the Texas State game on Sept. 17 with a sore back. Cornelius' big game in Saturday's 49-30 loss to Alabama put him in special company.

Cornelius recorded his third consecutive game with 100 or more receiving yards with five catches for a career-high 146 yards.

Anthony Eubanks (1996) and Mike Reppond (1971) are the only Razorbacks, along with Cornelius, to notch three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

Cornelius had 7 catches for 126 yards with 1 touchdown against Texas A&M, then added 4 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Alcorn State.

Allen numbers

Austin Allen's 400 passing yards marked the most by an Arkansas quarterback against Alabama. Allen's performance ranks as the ninth-best single-game total by an Arkansas quarterback.

Allen, who had three touchdown passes and three interceptions against the Crimson Tide while completing 25 of 48 attempts, became the first Arkansas quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of the first six games of a season.

Allen did his damage despite being pressured on 69 percent of his drop backs by one analyst's tally and being sacked six times for 49 yards in losses.

Boiling Bret

Coach Bret Bielema drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter after walking well onto the field and complaining about a holding penalty called against Brian Wallace that negated an 8-yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen to Drew Morgan. The Razorbacks settled for Adam McFain's 25-yard field goal.

"The question I had was just they threw the flag, and I looked at the umpire -- from my indication he watches guard to guard -- and that was a tackle," Bielema said. "So I just wondered why he threw the flag. I was just trying to get information on that."

ESPN color analyst Todd Blackledge noted how Alabama defensive end Da'Shawn Hand appeared to lose his balance on a spin move and Wallace finished him with a push. Blackledge said he did not think the play constituted a holding penalty.

Coley crush!

Arkansas safety De'Andre Coley was credited with one forced fumble on Saturday on the stat sheet, but the 6-1, 214-pounder actually forced two.

The first came on Joshua Jacobs' up-the-middle run from the 1 on Alabama's first series. Coley shot hard off the right edge of Alabama's line and crashed into Jacob's right arm, forcing the ball free, then recovering it.

The officiating crew missed the fumble on the field and Alabama actually ran another snap from the 1 before time was called and the replay booth overturned the ruling.

Coley also hit Damien Harris and forced a fumble at the end of a 12-yard run to the Arkansas 6 in the third quarter. Alabama's Calvin Ridley recovered that loose ball and the Crimson Tide scored a touchdown three plays later.

Injury report

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is expected to undergo surgery today to repair a broken bone in his right foot. Coach Bret Bielema said he would likely miss the rest of the season. Greenlaw was injured on Alabama's second offensive series.

Receiver Drew Morgan took a shot to the midsection from linebacker Ryan Anderson in the third quarter while running a reverse.

The play resulted in a 6-yard loss from the Alabama 6. Morgan returned to the game later, but had to come back out.

Streaks over

Both starting quarterbacks had lengthy streaks of passes without an interception come to an end in the second half. Austin Allen's run of 146 passes without interception came to an end early in the third quarter, when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted a pass at the Razorbacks' 18. It was be the first of three interceptions by Fitzpatrick.

Dwayne Eugene ended Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts' streak of 139 consecutive passes without an interception in the third quarter, which came off pressure from linebacker Brooks Ellis.

400-plus

Arkansas racked up 473 total yards against the Crimson Tide, giving the Hogs 400-plus yards of total offense in five consecutive games.

The Razorbacks joined a group of three teams -- Ole Miss in 2015 and 2016, Clemson in 2015 -- to surpass 400 total yards against Alabama in the past two years.

Bama bites

Alabama's 18 consecutive victories, the longest current winning streak in the FBS, is the school's sixth-longest streak. Coach Nick Saban has five stretches of 13-plus consecutive victories in his 10 years at Alabama.

Saban had a 10-game streak at LSU. Eight of those games came at the end of the Tigers' BCS national championship season of 2003 and the first two games of 2004 before a 10-9 loss at Auburn.

Minkah wins

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the Walter Camp Foundation national defensive player of the week on Sunday. Fitzpatrick had 5 tackles, 2 pass breakups and 3 interceptions, including a school-record 100-yard return for a touchdown in the Crimson Tide's 49-30 victory at Arkansas.

Players of the week

Offense

WR Jared Cornelius

Cornelius, a junior from Shreveport, caught five passes for a career-best 146 yards. Cornelius' receptions, all of which resulted in first downs, covered 20, 16, 57, 24 and 29 yards.

Defense

SS De'Andre Coley

Coley, a junior from Miami, Fla., totaled 5 tackles, forced 2 fumbles and recovered 1. Coley was also credited with a half-tackle for a lost yard.

