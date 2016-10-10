Robber points gun at man's head in west Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock man was robbed Sunday night by a man who pointed a semi-automatic gun at his head at a west Little Rock apartment complex, authorities said.

The robber approached the victim at 424 Markham Mesa Place at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department. After pointing the gun at the man's head, the robber told him to empty his pockets, the report said.

The victim turned over his wallet. The robber reportedly then told the man to walk away without looking back.

No injuries were reported.

The report described the robber as a black man who stood 5-foot-8, weighed about 165 pounds and wore a black coat, shirt, hat and pants.

No arrests have been made.