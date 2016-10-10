Police: Robber steals cash from Baskin Robbins in Little Rock, takes ice cream cone on way out

A Little Rock ice cream shop was robbed for at least the fourth time in two years Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Baskin Robbins at 10102 N. Rodney Parham Road a little after 1:30 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department incident report. The cashier told investigators the robber entered the store with a knife and told her to open the cash register.

The man reportedly grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register and put it in a brown paper bag. The robber then started to leave the store, the report said, but paused long enough to grab an ice cream cone before he fled.

According to Arkansas Online’s Little Rock crime map, Sunday’s holdup marked at least the fourth time in two years the Baskin Robbins at that address had been robbed. In April 2015, a man with a bandana over his face forced an employee to hand over money at gunpoint. A little over a year later, the shop was robbed twice within one month.

The ice cream shop was also robbed by a man in a ski mask in January 2012.

In Sunday’s robbery, police said the suspect is black and was wearing a black North Face hoodie with gray or light-blue pants, black shoes and a black bandana over his nose and mouth.

The report said officers searched the area after the robbery but could not find him.