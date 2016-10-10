Samsung halts sales of Galaxy Note 7 after new troubles

SAN FRANCISCO — Samsung said it is halting sales of the star-crossed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a spate of fires involving new devices that were supposed to be safe replacements for recalled models.

In a statement issued late Monday, Samsung said consumers with original Note 7 devices or replacements they obtained after the recall should turn off the power and seek a refund or exchange them for different phones.

Separately, South Korean authorities said in a statement that they found a new product defect in the Note 7 and likewise asked consumers to power them down or to exchange them. The statement did not identify the defect.

Officials from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission echoed advice in their own statement, adding that they are continuing to investigate at least five incidents of fire or overheating reported since a formal recall was announced Sept. 15.

"No one should have to be concerned their phone will endanger them, their family or their property," said Elliot Kaye, chairman of the safety commission, in a statement. He called Samsung's decision to suspend all sales "the right move" in light of "ongoing safety concerns."

The announcement follows several new incidents of overheating last week and deals a further blow to the world's largest smartphone company. Leading wireless carriers have already said they would stop distributing new Note 7 phones as replacements for the earlier recall.

