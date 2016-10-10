Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 11:28 a.m.
Style: Chair Volleyball Tournament a ‘cheeky’ time

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.

CareLink recently hosted the first Central Arkansas Chair Volleyball Tournament at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant. Teams from five cities’ senior centers faced off in the daylong event.

Our photographer Melissa Sue Gerrits caught all the action, and hilarity (including the “one cheek rule,” which allows players to lift one side of their body but not to rise completely off the chair).

Check it out in Tuesday’s Style section.

