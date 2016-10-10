Home /
Style: Chair Volleyball Tournament a ‘cheeky’ time
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
CareLink recently hosted the first Central Arkansas Chair Volleyball Tournament at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant. Teams from five cities’ senior centers faced off in the daylong event.
Our photographer Melissa Sue Gerrits caught all the action, and hilarity (including the “one cheek rule,” which allows players to lift one side of their body but not to rise completely off the chair).
Check it out in Tuesday’s Style section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Chair Volleyball Tournament a ‘cheeky’ time
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.