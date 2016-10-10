Home /
Time, TV details announced for Arkansas-Auburn game
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Oct. 22 game at Auburn is slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.
The game has the potential to be Arkansas’ third consecutive against a ranked team. The Razorbacks lost 49-30 to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday and host No. 22 Ole Miss this week, while Auburn debuted at No. 23 this week.
This will be the Razorbacks’ fifth ESPN game of the season.
