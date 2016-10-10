Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 3:29 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Time, TV details announced for Arkansas-Auburn game

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.

arkansas-sophomore-running-back-rawleigh-williams-carries-against-alcorn-state-on-saturday-oct-1-2016-during-the-third-quarter-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams carries against Alcorn State on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, during the third quarter at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Oct. 22 game at Auburn is slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

The game has the potential to be Arkansas’ third consecutive against a ranked team. The Razorbacks lost 49-30 to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday and host No. 22 Ole Miss this week, while Auburn debuted at No. 23 this week.

This will be the Razorbacks’ fifth ESPN game of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Time, TV details announced for Arkansas-Auburn game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online