Time, TV details announced for Arkansas-Auburn game

— Arkansas’ Oct. 22 game at Auburn is slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday.

The game has the potential to be Arkansas’ third consecutive against a ranked team. The Razorbacks lost 49-30 to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday and host No. 22 Ole Miss this week, while Auburn debuted at No. 23 this week.

This will be the Razorbacks’ fifth ESPN game of the season.