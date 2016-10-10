Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Oct. 10

— After a lackluster performance against Kentucky, Alabama rolled into Razorback Stadium with its A game. The Crimson Tide looked stronger with its run game and its pass rush than it has through most of this season. The Crimson Tide's shredding of the edge of Arkansas' defense was impressive from Alabama's point of view, distressing for the Razorbacks. Arkansas' lack of strength on its offensive line was exposed and its defensive line was largely stymied by a young Alabama front.

I kept Arkansas in my top 25 at No. 22, but the Hogs are hanging on by a thread.

Alabama is a solid No. 1. I moved Washington way up from No. 8 to No. 4 after the Huskies thrashed Oregon with 70 points. Washington's last two games have made me a believer, so they would be in my theoretical playoff after the weekend. So would Ohio State and Clemson, who remained steady at Nos. 2 and 3.

I wrote last week that there wouldn't be room for both Texas A&M and Tennessee in my top 10 this time, but have a look: Texas A&M fell back a spot -- leaped by Washington and Michigan -- to No. 6 and the Volunteers actually moved up one spot to No. 9. I thought the Aggies would win that game by two touchdowns, and maybe they should have. But they didn't.

Tennessee draws the most difficult crossover available in the SEC West -- Texas A&M and Alabama -- in back to back weeks. Can't blame the Volunteers for bad luck there. Maybe it's time the SEC revisited its crossover scheduling patterns.

Nebraska moves into my top 10 at No. 8. Do I believe in the Cornhuskers? Not really. They beat Oregon by 3. Here's a nice comparison of a Big Ten schedule to an SEC schedule. Nebraska, after an open date, plays Indiana and Purdue in its next two games. This is after the Huskers opened conference play with wins over Northwestern and Illinois. There are no soft months like that in the SEC. A soft couple of weeks in the SEC East, maybe.

Stanford's swift demise has put the Cardinal out of my poll this week, along with their Pac 12 cohort and one-week wonder Colorado and North Carolina, who flopped against Virginia Tech as a lame follow to its upset at Florida State. The Hokies jumped up to No. 14.

Auburn is a new entry on my list at No. 20. The Tigers are gaining strength and could make noise in the SEC West. Oklahoma re-enters after piling up nearly 700 yards against a Texas defense with new play caller Charlie Strong. The Longhorns, by the way, are a mess.

I also gave a vote at No. 25 to unbeaten Western Michigan.

Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Washington Michigan Texas A&M Louisville Nebraska Tennessee Baylor Wisconsin Ole Miss Houston Virginia Tech Florida State Miami, Fla. Florida Utah West Virginia Auburn Boise State Arkansas Oklahoma Arizona State Western Michigan

Dropped out: Stanford, Colorado, North Carolina