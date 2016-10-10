TRAFFIC ALERT: Mobile home blocking eastbound lanes of I-30 in Little Rock

State troopers are responding to a report of a mobile home lying on a portion of Interstate 30 in south Little Rock, a spokesman said.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said a mobile home was on the interstate near its intersection with Scott Hamilton Road. It was reported sometime after 1:30 p.m. Monday and state police is still arriving at the scene.

The Arkansas Online traffic map showed eastbound traffic was significantly slowed in the area as of shortly before 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

