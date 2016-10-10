Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 3:30 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mobile home blocking eastbound lanes of I-30 in Little Rock

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.

arkansas-state-police-on-monday-oct-10-2016-respond-to-a-wreck-involving-a-mobile-home-on-eastbound-lanes-of-interstate-30-in-south-little-rock

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE/MITCHELL PE MASILUN

Arkansas State Police on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, respond to a wreck involving a mobile home on eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in south Little Rock.

State troopers are responding to a report of a mobile home lying on a portion of Interstate 30 in south Little Rock, a spokesman said.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said a mobile home was on the interstate near its intersection with Scott Hamilton Road. It was reported sometime after 1:30 p.m. Monday and state police is still arriving at the scene.

The Arkansas Online traffic map showed eastbound traffic was significantly slowed in the area as of shortly before 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

