Trial scheduled for former Gravette teacher accused of sexual assault

BENTONVILLE — A March jury trial is scheduled for a former Gravette teacher accused of sexually assaulting two boys.

Harry Don Almond, 63, of Bella Vista is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony. He faces from five to 20 years in prison on each of the charges if convicted of the offenses.

Almond was in court Monday. Circuit Judge Brad Karren scheduled Almond’s jury trial to begin March 28.

Almond was arrested Oct. 27, 2015. He is free on $30,000 bond.

A student who wanted to earn extra money agreed to help Almond move in the first incident, according to a probable cause affidavit. The student went to Almond's home on Oct. 26 to help with the move, according to the affidavit.

The student later told police they took a break and were sitting on a couch when Almond exposed the student's stomach and went to unfasten his pants. The student told police Almond touched him, according to court documents.

Police learned of the second boy while investigating Almond’s case.

Almond has resigned his position at Gravette High School.