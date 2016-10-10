Police: UA professor arrested after yelling obscenities at Bielema

A University of Arkansas professor was arrested after he yelled obscenities at Arkansas coach Bret Bielema Saturday, according to the university's police department.

Lawton Lanier Nalley, 37, was arrested around 4:05 p.m. on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to a police report.

"Mr. Lawton Nalley went to the northwest corner of Razorback Stadium and yelled obscenities at Coach Bret Bielema," wrote Cpl. Chris Krodell in the report.

Nalley is an assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness, according to the university's website. He was not listed on the Washington County inmate roster as of Monday morning.

The university does not have a comment on Nalley's employment status at this time, said Steve Voorhies with the university's public relations department.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.