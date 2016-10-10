Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 10, 2016, 3:26 p.m.
VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews Alabama, previews Ole Miss

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 1:55 p.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema did not violate any NCAA rules when he retweeted a photo of Springdale player Kyler Williams, who died last month.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Bret Bielema recaps the Razorbacks' 49-30 loss to No. 1 Alabama and previews its game against No. 12 Ole Miss.

