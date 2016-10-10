VIDEO: LR Central's Jason Ronnel mid-year highlights

Little Rock Central senior kicker Jason Ronnel continues to impress after six games into the season.

He has made field goals of 45, 42, 34, 34, 27 and 21 yards while missing from 50 and 40 yards. He is 13 of 13 on extra point attempts. Ronnel has kicked off 23 times and 19 have resulted in touchbacks.

He also has punted 16 times for a 39.08 yard average and a long of 59.

Ronnel plans to visit Texas on Saturday, North Carolina on Nov. 5 and Arkansas on Nov. 12.