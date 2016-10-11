12 communities in Arkansas honored for volunteer efforts

LITTLE ROCK — Twelve communities throughout Arkansas will be honored for their volunteer efforts.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that this year's recipients of the Arkansas Volunteer Community of the Year Award are: Benton, Bentonville, Cherokee Village, Clarkridge, Fayetteville, Greenbrier, Heber Springs, Little Rock, Maumelle, McNeil, Mountain Home and Van Buren.

The award is sponsored by the governor's office, the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Community Service and Nonprofit Support.

The recipients will be honored at the Arkansas Municipal League's winter conference in January, and the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department will provide signs to be placed along highways near the winning cities.